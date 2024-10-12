AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

PAAPAM to host 19th PAPS-24 from 25th to 27th

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) is set to host the 19th edition of the Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS-24), the nation’s premier automotive exhibition, from October 25-27, 2024, at Expo Centre Lahore.

This year’s event will span across all three halls of the Expo Centre, showcasing the strength and diversity of over 3,000 large, medium, and small industries from across Pakistan. The theme for this year, “Industrial Pakistan,” underscores PAAPAM’s commitment to promoting the nation’s industrial capabilities and driving economic growth through innovation and collaboration.

Attracting over 300,000 visitors, even PAPS-24 promises to be a landmark event featuring 50 international exhibitors, 53 PAAPAM members, around 65 local exhibitors and 12 sponsors.

The show is proudly supported by key sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Toyota, Changan, and Suzuki, Platinum Sponsors Hyundai, LMC, Sazgar, MG, and BYD, as well as Gold Sponsors Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, Atlas Honda Limited, New Asia, and BearMAX. PakWheels.com is the official Digital Media Partner, while the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) are vital partners, further strengthening the event’s international appeal.

One of the exhibition’s primary objectives is to spotlight PAAPAM’s Auto Village, a platform designed to attract international buyers from key markets like the USA and Europe. By promoting the export of high-quality automotive parts manufactured in Pakistan, PAAPAM aims to enhance the industry’s global presence.

Rehan Riaz, Convener of PAPS-24 commented, “The Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2024 provides an unparalleled opportunity for our industry to demonstrate its capabilities to the international community. We welcome foreign investment and technology exchange as part of our vision for building ‘Industrial Pakistan’ and propelling our economic growth.”

PAPS-24 will feature a wide variety of automotive categories, including passenger cars, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, service providers, machinery makers, tool-makers, and essential services such as accessories, tracking, and insurance.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10 AM to 7 PM daily, offering a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the automotive industry.

