KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.843 billion and the number of lots traded was 48,999.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 24.546 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 4.057 billion), COTS (PKR 3.478 billion), Silver (PKR 3.372 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.007 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.723 billion), Copper (PKR 406.845 million), SP 500 (PKR 404.209 million), Natural Gas (PKR 350.113 million), DJ (PKR 223.068 million), Brent (PKR 195.130 million), Palladium (PKR 56.277 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.791 million), and Aluminium (PKR 10.542 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 108 lots amounting to PKR 108.809 million were traded.

