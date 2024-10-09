CM reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review progress on Lahore Development Plan and directed the authorities concerned to clean and upgrade all streets, roads and bazars of the city in three days.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CM said that all relevant departments should take measures to repair damage roads. “It is not appropriate that a road will only repair in case if a chief minister will use the road, why not relevant authorities adopt measures themselves to clean and repair the road,” she added. She said patchwork of main roads of the city should be completed on priority basis. If a vehicle overturns on the road; who will be responsible for that, she questioned?

The CM directed to adopt zero tolerance policy against holes on the roads. She asked that maintenance unit of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should start function properly. She directed to start drive against illegal encroachments in 18 markets of the city. She further directed to end illegal parking areas and clear footpaths for general public.

The CM directed that business community should be taken into confidence first for taking any action against illegal encroachment and remove luggage lying in the markets. She directed to mark separate places reserved for vendors and motorcyclists. She further directed to allot separate place for parking of motorcycles in all markets of the city.

During the meeting, it was decided that around 2595 cattle which are present on 213 locations will be transferred from outside the city. It was further informed that currently 1800 illegal tents established in different places of the city in which people are residing.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘National Disaster Awareness Day’ said, “Better planning and awareness can reduce the damage caused by natural disasters.” She said, “Prevention and awareness need to be improved to deal with natural disasters. Every individual should play his role to reduce devastating effects of natural calamities.”

The CM said, “In view of the threat of natural calamities, the early warning system is being improved further. The Punjab government is using all possible resources to deal with natural calamities.” She said, “Safety measures are being improved and rescue services are being upgraded to prevent natural calamities. To keep everyone safe during natural calamities, rescue in times of trouble needs to be ensured.”

She said, “Public awareness of protection against dangers of natural disasters is essential. It is the common responsibility of all of us to take timely protective measures to protect life. May Allah protect everyone from all kinds of calamities.”

