Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 51,308 tonnes of cargo comprising 27,496 tonnes of import cargo and 23,812 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 27,496 comprised of 8,019 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,293 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,184 tonnes of Dap.

The total export Cargo of 23,812 comprised of 385 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 161 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,703 tonnes of Clinkers & 563 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ocean Energy, Equinox Galini & Cma Cgm Titan berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely Aligote, Xin Ya Zhou & Ds Ocean sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Fair Field’ left the port on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘OM Singapore’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 87,329 tonnes, comprising 49,707 tonnes imports cargo and 37,622 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,562 Containers (80 TEUs Imports & 1,482 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Yasa Aysen’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, SSGC and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 08th October, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ is due to arrive at port on 9th October, 2024.

