AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,094 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,318 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 85,824 Increased By 159.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,322 Decreased By -119.1 (-0.43%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 51,308 tonnes of cargo comprising 27,496 tonnes of import cargo and 23,812 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 27,496 comprised of 8,019 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,293 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,184 tonnes of Dap.

The total export Cargo of 23,812 comprised of 385 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 161 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,703 tonnes of Clinkers & 563 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ocean Energy, Equinox Galini & Cma Cgm Titan berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely Aligote, Xin Ya Zhou & Ds Ocean sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Fair Field’ left the port on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘OM Singapore’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 87,329 tonnes, comprising 49,707 tonnes imports cargo and 37,622 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,562 Containers (80 TEUs Imports & 1,482 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Yasa Aysen’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, SSGC and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 08th October, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ is due to arrive at port on 9th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories