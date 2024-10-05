Kundi yearns for imposition of governors’ rule in KP

ISLAMABAD: Shattered to bits by continued show of political muscles by very likes of Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday yearned for the imposition of governors’ rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that during his meeting with the troubled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an all anxious Kundi, was quick to float the heinous idea of stealing the mandate of millions of KP residents by cherry picking the governor on the top administrative slot.

During the meeting, which included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to visit KP next week and underscored the need for immediate measures to restore peace and stability in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the deteriorating security conditions and called for enhanced federal support to address the escalating situation effectively.

