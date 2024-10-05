61pc surge in home int’l series rights for 2024-26

LAHORE: TransGroup FZE, pursuant to a public bidding process submitted the highest bid to attain series partnership rights for the upcoming international men’s and women’s home series from October 2024 to December 2026.

The successful bid boasted an increase in value of 61-per cent from the previous rights cycle. From October 2024 to December 2026, Pakistan is set to host 59 men’s international matches, including nine Tests, 26 ODIs and 24 T20Is, besides the ICC Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan in February-March 2025.

Chief Operating Officer PCB, Salman Naseer said, “The awarding of series partnership rights for two years is great news for Pakistan fans as we look forward to host bilateral and tri-series in the next 26 months.

The enhanced value for these rights signifies the growth of the Pakistan Cricket brand. We appreciate our partnership with TransGroup FZE and thank them for their continued support to Pakistan cricket.”

TransGroup FZE Chief Operating Officer Rao Usman Hashim Khan said, “It is an honour to have continued our ever-strong bond with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by partnering with them exclusively on the series partnership/sponsorship rights till 2026.

TransGroup takes great pride in always standing with the PCB and delivering maximum commercial value to Pakistan Cricket. We look forward to working closely with the PCB to deliver exceptional cricket experiences for fans nationwide and globally.”

