Audit affairs: FBR appoints 2 new members

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed two new members of audit affairs including a Member (Organizational Audit), FBR.

According to a notification issued by FBR on Thursday, Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21, Member, (Digital Initiatives) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been given new assignment as Member (Audit/CRM), FBR.

Imtiaz Ali Solangi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (Audit/CRM) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Member (Organizational Audit), FBR.

Aisha Farooq (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Withholding Taxes Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director General (OPS) (IT & DT), FBR.

Mufeeza Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20, Member, (OPS) (IT) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been given new job as Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Withholding Taxes, FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024