Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,156 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,954 tonnes of import cargo and 85,202 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,954 comprised of 48,446 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,216 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,12,268Tons of Rock Phosphate&8,024 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 85,202 comprised of 63,769 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 45 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 20,100 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,288 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely, Apl Mexico City, Ocean Wealth, Cs Calla & Ktmc Chennai berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

About, Safeen Power, Independent Spirit, X-Press Carina, Tomini Entity, Apl Mexico City & Nord Majestic sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Ice Fighter left the port on Thursday morning while two more ships, Acadia Park and Clipper Trent are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 147,934 tonnes, comprising 100,291 tonnes imports cargo and 47,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,216 Containers (868 TEUs Imports& 1,348 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Tubul, Peppino, Khairpur and World Virtue are carrying Container, Steel Coil, Gasoline and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Thursday 03rd October, 2024.

