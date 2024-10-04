AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

Post-arrest bail of PTI senator dismissed

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 08:06am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail of PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry in the case of burning police vehicles near the Corps Commander House.

Earlier, counsel of senator Ejaz argued that the relevant footage was not made part of the record, and even after 18 months, the prosecution had not presented any evidence against him.

He argued that the petitioner was not directly involved in any case but nominated on supplementary statements of other suspects.

A prosecutor opposed the bail petition, saying ample evidence was available on the record to prove the charges against the petitioner. The court after hearing both the sides dismissed the bail petition.

