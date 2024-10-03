AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.91%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
DGKC 77.76 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.21%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.91%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.86%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
OGDC 148.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.15%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 57.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3%)
TPLP 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.4%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,671 Increased By 60.7 (0.71%)
BR30 26,251 Increased By 203.9 (0.78%)
KSE100 82,328 Increased By 361.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 26,206 Increased By 130.8 (0.5%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read here for details.

  • Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

Read here for details.

  • ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: CM Maryam distributes loan cheques among winners of first balloting

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 6 BLA terrorists in Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

Read here for details.

  • T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Read here for details.

  • Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Read here for details.

