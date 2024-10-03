Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: CM Maryam distributes loan cheques among winners of first balloting

Security forces kill 6 BLA terrorists in Balochistan

Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

