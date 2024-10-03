AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-03

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Naveed Butt Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his fear that the tabling of the constitutional amendments in Parliament would be difficult after October 25.

“There will be challenges to constitutional amendment after October 25. The reserved seats case decision suggests this direction. If amendments occur before October 25, there will not be any complications,” Bilawal expressed these views while talking to a Supreme Court Press Association delegation at the Zardari House on Wednesday.

He did not present any context for his statement, but the aforementioned date is significant for the legal fraternity as incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will retire on this date. Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will precede him as the next CJP.

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

Last month, CJP Isa clarified that he had refused a proposed extension in his tenure under age limit reforms.

Described as the “26th Constitutional Amendment”, the intended legislation was set to propose a fixed three-year tenure for the chief justice of Pakistan.

The legislation was initially scheduled to be introduced in the National Assembly and Senate last month, but the government was unable to present it over the weekend despite intensive efforts to secure the necessary support.

The details of the proposed amendments, which had largely been kept under wraps, were discussed during a special parliamentary committee meeting on September 15. It was aimed at bringing the opposition on board, much to the dismay of both opposition members and government allies.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the proposed constitutional amendments on September 18 and laid out his party’s stance on the issue. But he has supported the demand for constitutional courts without any person-specific legislation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP parliament Pakistan People’s Party amendments constitutional amendments

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Read more stories