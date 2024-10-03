Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his fear that the tabling of the constitutional amendments in Parliament would be difficult after October 25.

“There will be challenges to constitutional amendment after October 25. The reserved seats case decision suggests this direction. If amendments occur before October 25, there will not be any complications,” Bilawal expressed these views while talking to a Supreme Court Press Association delegation at the Zardari House on Wednesday.

He did not present any context for his statement, but the aforementioned date is significant for the legal fraternity as incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will retire on this date. Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will precede him as the next CJP.

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

Last month, CJP Isa clarified that he had refused a proposed extension in his tenure under age limit reforms.

Described as the “26th Constitutional Amendment”, the intended legislation was set to propose a fixed three-year tenure for the chief justice of Pakistan.

The legislation was initially scheduled to be introduced in the National Assembly and Senate last month, but the government was unable to present it over the weekend despite intensive efforts to secure the necessary support.

The details of the proposed amendments, which had largely been kept under wraps, were discussed during a special parliamentary committee meeting on September 15. It was aimed at bringing the opposition on board, much to the dismay of both opposition members and government allies.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the proposed constitutional amendments on September 18 and laid out his party’s stance on the issue. But he has supported the demand for constitutional courts without any person-specific legislation.

