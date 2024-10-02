AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.64%)
AIRLINK 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.28%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
DFML 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 76.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.29%)
FCCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
FFBL 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.64%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 59.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
OGDC 145.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.4%)
PAEL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.04%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.58%)
TPLP 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 6.1 (0.07%)
BR30 26,192 Increased By 45.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 81,890 Increased By 85.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 25,994 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.06%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2024 10:12am

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.27 million tons in September, an increase of 20% year-on-year.

“The jump in sales comes on the back of higher demand amid decline in MS and HSD prices by 20.19% and 20.06% YoY, respectively,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

The offtake of petrol increased by 22% YoY in September 2024, settling at 0.63 million tons, compared to 0.52 million tons in the same month last year.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) dispatches jumped by 25% YoY to 0.49 million tons in September 2024.

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

On the other hand, Furnace Oil (FO) sale volumes reduced by 18% YoY, reaching 0.07 million tons, as due to lower demand for FO-based power generation, as compared to 0.08 million tons in SPLY.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, POL products’ offtake witnessed an increase of 5% during September, as compared to 1.22 million tons in August.

The MoM increase is “owing to lower demand in Aug’24 due to higher rainfall,” said AHL.

During 1QFY25, total sales of petroleum products decreased by 3% YoY to 3.68 million tons vis-à-vis 3.81 million tons in SPLY.

Product-wise data shows a decline in HSD and FO, while sales of MS remained stable; the volumetric sales of petrol, HSD, and FO clocked in at 1.85 million tons, 1.42 million tons, and 0.21 million tons, respectively.

Company-wise, PSO’s offtake climbed by 8% YoY in September 2024, clocking in at 0.55 million tons.

Similarly, the offtake of HASCOL and Shell Petroleum swelled up by 76% and 17% YoY, respectively. Whereas, dispatches of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) declined by 8% YoY during September 2024.

Shell petrol PSO High Speed Diesel HSD motor spirit pol sales HSD prices energy companies POL offtake

Comments

200 characters

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Read more stories