Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim has landed in Islamabad on a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed his Malaysian counterpart at the Noor Khan Airbase.

The Malaysian premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, PM Ibrahim will hold meetings with Pakistani leadership.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, the Halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

This visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.