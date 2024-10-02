Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
- PM Shehbaz welcomes his Malaysian counterpart at Noor Khan Airbase
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim has landed in Islamabad on a three-day official visit.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed his Malaysian counterpart at the Noor Khan Airbase.
The Malaysian premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials.
Malaysian PM Anwar bin Ibrahim will visit Pakistan from Oct 2-4
During the visit, PM Ibrahim will hold meetings with Pakistani leadership.
The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, the Halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.
They will also discuss regional and global developments.
This visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.
