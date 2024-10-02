AGL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.59%)
Pakistan

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

  • Gap comes on account of higher imports that stand at $13.31bn, while exports clock in at $7.88bn in three months
BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 01:48pm

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened marginally to $5.4 billion during the first three months of fiscal year 2024-25 (3MFY25), data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade balance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of $5.44 billion in July to September period of 2024-25 as compared to $5.21 billion in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 4.2%.

During 3MFY25, Pakistan’s exports increased by 14% to $7.88 billion, up from $6.90 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the other hand, imports increased by nearly 10% to $13.31 billion in 3MFY25 as compared to $12.12 billion in 3MFY24.

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

Monthly figures

According to the PBS, the country’s trade deficit increased significantly by 20.35% year-on-year to $1.78 billion in September 2024 from $1.48 billion in the same period of 2024.

The increase comes on the back of strong increase in imports, while exports jumped as well.

Exports increased by 13.52% to $2.81 billion in September 2024 from $2.47 billion in the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, imports surged by 16% to $4.59 billion in September 2024 from $3.95 billion in the same month last year.

Moreover, on a month-on-month basis, trade deficit also increased marginally by 1.9% to $1.78 billion as compared to $1.75 billion in August 2024.

Exports increased by 1.6% to $2.81 billion when compared monthly to $2.76 billion in the preceding month of August. Meanwhile, imports inched up by 1.7% to $4.59 billion from $4.51 billion last month.

Pakistan Economy trade deficit imports PBS Exports Interbank closing rates PBS data

Comments

200 characters
Umair Oct 02, 2024 01:36pm
Great figures. Consistency needed for next 3 years.
Recommended (0)
SAd Oct 02, 2024 01:48pm
That headline is pure example of racism from BR. MA we have performed exceptionally well in the month of Sep24. Our Exports increased by 334M as compared to last year i.e 13.5%. 43M M on M.
Recommended (0)
Luxy Oct 02, 2024 01:53pm
@SAd, BHSR, jahil he rehna...import ka number dekha????? 'imports surged by 16% to $4.59 billion in September 2024 from $3.95 billion in the same month last year'
Recommended (0)

