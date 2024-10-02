Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened marginally to $5.4 billion during the first three months of fiscal year 2024-25 (3MFY25), data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade balance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of $5.44 billion in July to September period of 2024-25 as compared to $5.21 billion in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 4.2%.

During 3MFY25, Pakistan’s exports increased by 14% to $7.88 billion, up from $6.90 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the other hand, imports increased by nearly 10% to $13.31 billion in 3MFY25 as compared to $12.12 billion in 3MFY24.

Monthly figures

According to the PBS, the country’s trade deficit increased significantly by 20.35% year-on-year to $1.78 billion in September 2024 from $1.48 billion in the same period of 2024.

The increase comes on the back of strong increase in imports, while exports jumped as well.

Exports increased by 13.52% to $2.81 billion in September 2024 from $2.47 billion in the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, imports surged by 16% to $4.59 billion in September 2024 from $3.95 billion in the same month last year.

Moreover, on a month-on-month basis, trade deficit also increased marginally by 1.9% to $1.78 billion as compared to $1.75 billion in August 2024.

Exports increased by 1.6% to $2.81 billion when compared monthly to $2.76 billion in the preceding month of August. Meanwhile, imports inched up by 1.7% to $4.59 billion from $4.51 billion last month.