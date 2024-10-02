AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill 6 BLA terrorists in Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2024 05:09pm

Security forces on Wednesday killed 6 militants belonging to the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a successful counter-terrorism operation in Harnai, Balochistan.

According to PTV News, the security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based joint operation on BLA hideouts on September 12 in Harnai, Balochistan.

As a result of the operation, six important terrorists of BLA were killed.

Three BLA terrorists killed in Mastung IBO

The dead terrorists include Shaafu Samalani Alias Tadin, Sarmad Khan Alias Dastin, Muhammad Gul Murri Alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qaadir Murri Alias Anjeer Baloch, Ubaid Baloch Alias Fida and Taj Muhammad Alias Babul.

All the dead terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people.

The brave people of Balochistan have rejected the terrorists in the guise of so-called freedom fighters.

ISPR BLA terrorists killed

