Security forces kill 6 BLA terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces on Wednesday killed 6 militants belonging to the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a successful counter-terrorism operation in Harnai, Balochistan.

According to PTV News, the security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based joint operation on BLA hideouts on September 12 in Harnai, Balochistan.

As a result of the operation, six important terrorists of BLA were killed.

The dead terrorists include Shaafu Samalani Alias Tadin, Sarmad Khan Alias Dastin, Muhammad Gul Murri Alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qaadir Murri Alias Anjeer Baloch, Ubaid Baloch Alias Fida and Taj Muhammad Alias Babul.

All the dead terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people.

The brave people of Balochistan have rejected the terrorists in the guise of so-called freedom fighters.