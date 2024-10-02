‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: CM Maryam distributes loan cheques among winners of first balloting

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday distributed loan cheques among the winners of the first balloting under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ (our roof, our house) housing scheme.

Punjab CM had launched the interest-free house loan scheme in the province in August this year, followed by the first balloting in September.

In the first phase, up to 70,000 people would be facilitated with an interest-free loan of Rs1.5 million each, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to the event, CM Maryam said the provincial government had received 500,000 applications for the loan scheme.

“Considering the applications, Punjab government has decided that we will help build at least 500,000 homes in the province in the next five years,” she said. “Each district of the province will have its share with respect to its population.”

The names of the winners of the first balloting can be accessed here.

Punjab CM said the Rs700 billion, 5-year house loan scheme is the “vision of Nawaz Shareef”.

She said a draw would be held every month, and 100,000 people would be provided loans to build houses.

“Under the scheme, people can repay the Rs1.5 million amount to the government in a period of 9 years without any interest,” she said.