AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: CM Maryam distributes loan cheques among winners of first balloting

BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 09:31pm
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz distributes cheques among Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme first balloting winners

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday distributed loan cheques among the winners of the first balloting under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ (our roof, our house) housing scheme.

Punjab CM had launched the interest-free house loan scheme in the province in August this year, followed by the first balloting in September.

In the first phase, up to 70,000 people would be facilitated with an interest-free loan of Rs1.5 million each, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to the event, CM Maryam said the provincial government had received 500,000 applications for the loan scheme.

“Considering the applications, Punjab government has decided that we will help build at least 500,000 homes in the province in the next five years,” she said. “Each district of the province will have its share with respect to its population.”

The names of the winners of the first balloting can be accessed here.

Punjab CM said the Rs700 billion, 5-year house loan scheme is the “vision of Nawaz Shareef”.

She said a draw would be held every month, and 100,000 people would be provided loans to build houses.

“Under the scheme, people can repay the Rs1.5 million amount to the government in a period of 9 years without any interest,” she said.

Punjab govt Maryam Nawaz Sharif Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing loan scheme Punjab house loan scheme 2024 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: CM Maryam distributes loan cheques among winners of first balloting

Oil prices up 1% on Middle East tensions; US crude stocks build limits gains

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as late-session selling trims intra-day gains

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Israel combat losses in south Lebanon rise to eight: army

Read more stories