NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the extension in last date for encashment, Conversion or Redemption national prize bonds withdrawn from circulation up to Dec 31, 2024. The last date for encashment/ conversion/ redemption of Rs. 40,000/-, Rs. 25,000/-, Rs. 15,000/- & Rs. 7,500/- denominations of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) was June 30, 2024.

SBP extends deadline for encashment of prize bonds

In this connection, it is informed that the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has extended the last date for encashment/ replacement/ conversion up to December 31, 2024, vide Notification Nos. F.16 (3)GS-I/2014-584, 585, 586 & 587 dated September 30, 2024 respectively.

Accordingly, SBP has advised all bank branches to accept requests for encashment/conversion / redemption of cited denominations from general public till December 31, 2024.

