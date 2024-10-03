KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR37.546 billion and the number of lots traded was 39,278.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.373 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 7.582 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 5.535 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.992 billion), Silver (PKR 1.980 billion), Platinum (PKR 907.007 million),DJ (PKR 707.407 million), SP 500 (PKR 592.791 million), Copper (PKR 390.665 million), Natural Gas (PKR 284.474 million), Brent (PKR 117.279 million),Japan Equity (PKR 74.647 million)and Aluminium (PKR 7.865 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 38 lots amounting to PKR 38.655 million were traded.

