AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Petitions challenging SC Amendment Ordinance: LHC adjourns proceedings, seeks further arguments

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings in two identical petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 and sought further arguments on the maintainability of the petitions on October 07.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel confirmed that he had not filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the same subject matter.

He asked the Chief Justice to decide the matter before the next week, otherwise, the petition would stand infructuous.

The Chief Justice observed that it was difficult to hold the hearing sooner due to workload during the current week.

The Chief Justice also directed the office to provide a copy of the new petition to the offices of the Attorney General Pakistan and Advocate General of Punjab, so they could assist the court at next hearing.

The petitioners mainly claimed that the presidential ordinance was based on malice.

They said there was already a Supreme Court ruling on the Practice and Procedure Act 2023, and the powers of the apex court cannot be increased or decreased through an ordinance. They asked the court to declare the impugned ordinance null and void.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum SC (Amendment) Ordinance

