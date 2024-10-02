‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

ISLAMBAD: While supporting the power minister’s terminology for power theft as economic terrorism, K-Electric (KE) has proposed launching of country-wide public campaign with the name of “Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan” to maximise winter billing opportunities, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The proposal has been sent by the K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, to the Power Minister, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

Appreciating the minister for his decisive leadership in combating power theft and enhancing system efficiencies across Pakistan’s power sector, the KE CEO said that as previously discussed, both the NEPRA and the Power Division recognise that inadequate recovery rates and rampant power theft significantly undermine the financial viability of our power distribution systems and the reliability of our national power supply.

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

“Your(the minister’s) stance on treating electricity theft as “economic terrorism” has been pivotal and showcases your commitment to addressing these critical issues,” Alvi said, adding that low bill recoveries and power theft causes a staggering loss of Rs600 billion to the country’s economy on an annual basis.

According to the KE CEO, even one per cent improvement in bill recovery is projected to contribute approximately Rs40billion to the economy annually, thereby, reducing the power sector’s circular debt.

“The “Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan” campaign aims to enhance bill recovery rates and reduce power theft through increased public awareness, strengthened enforcement, and the integration of advanced technological solutions.

This approach is designed to encourage responsible consumption and improve legal and regulatory compliance, effectively reducing losses and stabilising the energy sector’s financial foundation, he continued.

The power utility company is of the view that as winter is approaching it is a unique opportunity to effectively encourage and facilitate bill payments, given the reduced average bill size during these months. Initiating targeted actions now can leverage this seasonal trend to significantly enhance bill recovery rates.

“The immediate launch of this initiative can serve to capitalise on this critical moment and act as a deterrence against power theft and default,” Alvi said, showing readiness to discuss the proposal further to align with the minister’s vision for a robust and self-sustaining power distribution sector.

The KE has also cited references of NEPRA’s State of Industry Report 2023, according to which, Rs 900 billion are outstanding against running defaulters. In addition, Rs589 billion are projected losses for the year 2023-24.

The power utility company has proposed that a hard–hitting approach be adopted and declare that non-payment and power theft are serious offences, punishable by law. Also starkly portray the legal and societal repercussion of such actions, urging citizens to comply and support a secure, reliable power future for Pakistan.

The public campaign should narrate that electricity theft is the main reason of load shedding and dearness and payment of bill in time is also like electricity theft. This is the reason that punishment of electricity theft is a non-bailable offense whose jail term is 3-7 years and fine of Rs3 million to Rs6 million.

Consumers are to be asked to fulfill their responsibility and ensure payment of bills in time to avoid disconnections.

It has also been proposed that influencers such as Ulemas, social activists, and artists be engaged in support of the public campaign. The production costs of this campaign is estimated to be Rs120 million. Disco-wise contribution will be Rs10-15 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024