Farmers urge govt to address issue of inflated bills

LAHORE: Farmers have urged the Punjab government to take up the issue of inflated electricity bills with the federal government and requested the option to pay these bills in installments. They also expressed concern over the deployment of Rangers in the province to ensure the recovery of electricity dues from growers.

This issue was raised by the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) during a meeting with the Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday. The Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was also present.

The growers’ delegation, led by PKI President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, called on the provincial government to provide support to farmers in reducing production costs and lowering the prices of agricultural inputs, particularly fertilizers, to facilitate the upcoming wheat crop.

The Minister assured that the Chief Minister of Punjab would soon reach out to the federal government to address the legitimate concerns of the farmers. He emphasized that the goal of the Agriculture Department and farmers' organizations is to enhance and develop the agricultural sector, requiring collaborative efforts.

Earlier, the Minister stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is prioritizing initiatives for the prosperity of farmers and agricultural development. He attributed the decline in the agricultural sector to the failed policies of previous governments, highlighting that the government has allocated a substantial development budget of 64 billion rupees for agriculture - an increase of 250 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the provincial government has launched major projects such as the Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, and solarization of tube wells to alleviate the high costs of electricity and diesel. They are also providing interest-free agricultural loans under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme. The Provincial Minister for Agriculture reiterated that practical measures are being implemented in line with the Chief Minister’s vision to ensure access to quality seeds, improve agricultural marketing, and reduce production costs for farmers.

On this occasion, Khalid Khokhar informed the Provincial Minister about the challenges faced by farmers, noting that the federal government had deployed Rangers solely in Punjab for the recovery of exorbitant electricity bills, causing significant distress within the farming community. He also pointed out that the agricultural sector is grappling with a crisis due to climate change, resulting in losses this year in cotton, rice, mango, and sesame crops.

