Missing persons’ case: Gandapur given two weeks to submit reply

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has directed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur to submit his reply in the missing persons’ case within two weeks.

According to details, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur along with provincial additional Chief Secretary appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in the missing persons’ case.

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard the case.

During the hearing, the petitioner stated that his son was taken by the police and, despite receiving bail, was re-arrested by the CTD upon exiting Peshawar Jail.

The Chief Justice during the hearing said it was astonishing that people were being arrested despite the fact that they were on bail.

“There are clear-cut court instructions that nobody will be arrested after he or she is granted bail,” he added.

Gandapur replied that the PTI itself was the victim of such tactics. “I am opposed to such acts,” he added.

CM KP assured the court of legislative action against the re-arrest of individuals after their release from jail.

The CJ asked him to better go to the Supreme Court for the cancellation of the suspect’s bail rather than whisking him away.

He made it clear to the CM that there would be no compromise on the court orders.

The CM requested him to appoint a focal person, and also assured him that the provincial government would do legislation in this regard.

“Now I will take action against the police personnel and CTD officials,” Gandapur assured.

The Chief Justice instructed him to proceed according to the law and adjourned the case, granting the government time until October 21 to respond.

Earlier in the day, the court summoned Chief Minister Gandapur in the missing persons’ case. PHC Chief Justice Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who heard the case, said the CM could show up any time until 5:00 PM. “I am here in the court,” he added.

The KP Advocate General (AG) told him that the provincial government was looking into the case.

He informed that the Chief Minister was presently chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in the province.

The Chief Justice remarked, “Call him. And if he says he cannot show up today. Then tell him to appear in the court on Friday.”

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for the petitioner said that his client was picked up from in front of the jail despite the fact that he had been granted bail. “You can see it in the CCTV footage,” he added.

Showing his indignation, the CJ said nobody could be arrested from in front of the jail. “How can somebody be taken into custody when he or she has been granted bail?” he questioned.

The CJ made it clear that there would be no compromise when it came to the enforcement of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024