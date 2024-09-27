AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

TEPA to install first pelican signal in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:53am

LAHORE: To address pedestrian crossing in the city, the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) will soon install the first pelican signal in the provincial capital for the convenience of pedestrians.

TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain disclosed this while briefing Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood and Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq on Thursday.

He further told them that TEPA was looking into the pedestrian crossings and in the first phase, a pelican signal would be installed soon at Faisal Chowk on Mall Road.

He also briefed them on the upgrading of the TEPA Enforcement Squad, saying it has been upgraded on the pattern of LDA Enforcement Squad and as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz it has been equipped with uniforms and bikes for field monitoring.

He averred that TEPA has launched a special campaign to remove illegal signboards, which was in progress across the city, adding that they were taking steps to improve congestion points that cause traffic jams and smog. “In the first phase, the geometry of Ghazi Chowk, Khokhar Chowk on College Road and Liaquat Chowk at Sabzazar would be improved,” he added.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the local administration was working to improve the enforcement of rules and regulations in the provincial capital, adding that after upgrading the enforcement squad, the working of TEPA would improve.

The LDA DG said that the new steps taken by them will ensure the enforcement of parking rules and the elimination of encroachments in the city.

On this occasion, the Commissioner distributed bikes among the staff and later, the TEPA Enforcement Squad conducted a flag march on Lytton Road under the leadership of the TEPA Chief Engineer; senior TEPA officials were also present on this occasion.

