Sale of substandard seeds: Body will finalise its report within next 10 days

Fazal Sher Published 26 Sep, 2024 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) on Wednesday informed a parliamentary body that the special inquiry committee on sale of sub-standard seeds will finalise its report within the next 10 days.

Senior official of MNFS&R, while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, which met with MNA Syed Hussain Tariq in the chair, said that the report of special inquiry committee on the sale of counterfeit seeds will be submitted before the committee. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with last year’s 781 filed cases and the sealing of only 23 companies involved in selling fake seeds.

MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan said that the quality of seed in our country has not improved during the last 70 years. The same people will be in the authority proposed in the bill; therefore, he expects no change after the passage of the seed bill.

He said that the country has witnessed a 60 per cent reduction in cotton production as compared to last year. “Action should be taken against those people who are responsible for this huge reduction in cotton production”, he said.

The committee expressed anger over the provision of substandard seeds. Due to substandard seed, production of all major crops being reduced, the chairman said, adding that who will be punished for this huge loss. When a variety of seed did not provide its desired result after the approval of the variety evaluation committee then what kind of action was taken in this regard?

He said that separate funds should be allocated for research and development.

Rana Hayat alleged that seed companies commit fraud in billions and the concerned department imposes fines against them in thousands.

The fine should be increased and should be made further stricter, he said, adding that whoever commits fraud in seed they are nation’s enemy; therefore, should be handcuffed.

He said that those who commit fraud in seed should be sentenced at least for 10 years. The committee recommended MNFS&R to review the punishment for those who make fraud in seed. The committee also called for action against seed inspectors of that particular area under the ESTACODE efficiency and discipline rules.

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), present at the meeting, voiced concerns over unjustified taxes imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The committee directed the ministry to address this issue with the FBR and report back in the next meeting.

The parliamentary body asked the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to collaborate with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for enhancing locust control operations and to report back on short-term overhaul strategies.

The ministry was also asked to investigate the reasons behind the non-utilisation of a $200 million World Bank loan, acquired in 2019 and later returned, resulting in a significant loss to the national exchequer.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, during the meeting, said that seeds regulation is mandatory for the progress of the country’s agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also taken notice of the provision of sub-standard seed to farmers, he said, adding that strong checks on seed are mandatory for better crops. The committee discussed “the Seed (Amendment) Bill,2024” however, expressed anger over non provision of a copy of the bill to the committee. Under the proposed bill, National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority will be set up, he said, adding that the minister for MNFS&R will be the chairman of the board of governors.

The MNFS&R informed the committee that the section related to setting up of the National Seed Council has been removed from the bill.

