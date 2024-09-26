AGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Asif Ali Zardari President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TEXT: I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on National Newspaper Readership Day. Newspapers play a vital role in raising political awareness and informing citizens about their rights and responsibilities, besides providing news and helping citizens make informed decisions.

On this newspaper readership day, I would like to urge newspapers to play their role in promoting moral, ethical, and democratic values in our society. They should educate the people about socio-economic issues as well as promote tolerance, inter-faith harmony, patriotism, civic responsibility, and respect for human rights.

In today’s fast-paced digital age, where misinformation and fake news can go viral rapidly, the role of newspapers has become even more critical. Newspapers need to provide accurate and well-researched news to discourage fake news by using modern Information Technology. Their role in promoting facts over sensationalism is essential to counter the spread of false information.

A responsible press upholds the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and balance in reporting news. A responsible press not only provides a platform for marginalized voices to be heard but also generates healthy discussion among the stakeholders on important issues. It is, therefore, imperative that the Press must play a constructive role in guiding and educating the people on important issues.

On this day, let us reaffirm our support for a free and responsible press which is essential for the successful functioning of democracy as well as forming public opinion on issues of national and international significance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

