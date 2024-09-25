LGH doctors remove hair-clip from stomach

LAHORE: The doctors of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) performed a successful Endoscopy procedure of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and removed a hair clip from her stomach.

Through this successful procedure, the life of Momina Faisal, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu has been saved.

Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while appreciating the professional skills of doctors and nurses said that it has been proved once again that the doctors of government hospitals are not less than anyone else. He indicated that Endoscopy is of utmost importance in the field of treatment which is well managed by the team of doctors under the leadership of Dr. Hassan Salman Malik.

Medical Superintendent LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain appealed to the parents to avoid giving small, sharp and dangerous objects to young children to play with, especially kids of two to four years. He said that elders should keep a close eye as children of this age can put anything in their mouths without even noticing which can create such a dangerous situation.

Dr. Hassan Salman Malik, who performed the successful Endoscopy of this girl, expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for this successful operation and called it honor of the LGH.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024