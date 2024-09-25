Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,758 tonnes of cargo comprising 39,562 tonnes of import cargo and 45,196 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 39,562 comprised of 4,102 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,848 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,3,577 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,863 tonnes of DAP & 23,172 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 45,196 comprised of 24,322 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,5,289 tonnes of Barite Lumps,10,585 tonnes of Clinkers & 5,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 03 ships namely MT Mardan, Pvt Diamond & M.T Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Union Glory, AlsClivia, Ginga Cheetah, Orchid Kefalonia & Dioni sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘Corona’ left the port on today morning, Meanwhile four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Roberta, Sapphire-X and Milaha Raslaffan are expected to sail on Tuesday 24th, September 2024.

Cargo volume of 133,080 tonnes, comprising 130,569 tonnes imports cargo and 2,511 tonnes export cargo carried in 515 Containers (508 TEUs Imports& 07 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Maeva, Atlantic Ibis, Bentley and Al-Deebal & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Scarable’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EETL and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 24th September, Meanwhile three more container ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 25th September, 2024.

