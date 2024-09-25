AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,592 Decreased By -30 (-0.35%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -319.2 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,758 tonnes of cargo comprising 39,562 tonnes of import cargo and 45,196 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 39,562 comprised of 4,102 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,848 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,3,577 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,863 tonnes of DAP & 23,172 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 45,196 comprised of 24,322 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,5,289 tonnes of Barite Lumps,10,585 tonnes of Clinkers & 5,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 03 ships namely MT Mardan, Pvt Diamond & M.T Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Union Glory, AlsClivia, Ginga Cheetah, Orchid Kefalonia & Dioni sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘Corona’ left the port on today morning, Meanwhile four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Roberta, Sapphire-X and Milaha Raslaffan are expected to sail on Tuesday 24th, September 2024.

Cargo volume of 133,080 tonnes, comprising 130,569 tonnes imports cargo and 2,511 tonnes export cargo carried in 515 Containers (508 TEUs Imports& 07 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Maeva, Atlantic Ibis, Bentley and Al-Deebal & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Scarable’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EETL and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 24th September, Meanwhile three more container ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 25th September, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Aurangzeb says it will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

PM attends session of UNGA

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

NEV policy expected in one month

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Read more stories