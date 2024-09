KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR25.224 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,760.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.666 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.720 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.038 billion), Silver (PKR 1.933 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 801.964 million), Platinum (PKR 671.391 million), DJ (PKR 518.536 million), SP 500 (PKR 296.193 million), Copper (PKR 252.884 million), Natural Gas (PKR 207.980 million), Palladium (PKR 90.376 million), Aluminium (PKR 17.684 million) and Brent (PKR 8.488 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots amounting to PKR 15.367 million were traded.

