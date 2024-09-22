En route to UNGA, PM makes stopover in London

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London on Saturday, from where he would leave for New York to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will be in London for two days before leaving for New York.

He will be in New York from September 23 to 27, 2024, where he has a number of engagements including his address to the 79th session of the UNGA on September 27.

In a post on his X handle before departing for New York, he vowed to present Pakistan’s perspective on global issues at the esteemed platform.

The Prime Minister said his discussions with world leaders will focus on promoting peace, sustainable development, and addressing climate change issues.

PM to lead delegation to UNGA session

The Prime Minister further said that Pakistan’s efforts to build and strengthen international partnerships will be highlighted during his engagements in New York.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism; and express support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will emphasize the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA session on September 27 whose speech will be preceded by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s address to the high level forum.

He is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

