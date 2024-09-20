PM to lead delegation to UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan delegation to the forthcoming 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 23 to 27, 2024.

“The prime minister will participate in the high-level segment for the 79thSession of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 23rd to 27th September 2024,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She said that the prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and senior government officials.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, she said that the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism; and express support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will emphasise the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA session on September 27 whose speech will be preceded by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s address to the high level forum.

