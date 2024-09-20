CDA chief met IAP delegation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a delegation from the Institute of Architects, Pakistan (IAP), led by President AR Zulfiqar Ali.

The delegation also included IAP vice president and other senior members.

During the meeting, the IAP delegation presented a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering future collaboration between IAP and CDA.

The discussion focused on enhancing Islamabad's urban development through innovative architectural design and planning.

The MoU outlines a joint vision to improve the architectural landscape and urban planning of the capital city. Both parties agreed to take collaborative steps towards sustainable development, promoting architectural innovation, and improving the quality of life in Islamabad.

Randhawa welcomed the initiative and expressed his support for the MoU.

He emphasised the need for increased cooperation to implement the agreement effectively.

The IAP delegation also expressed their commitment to providing technical expertise and full cooperation to raise architectural standards in the city.

Both institutions reaffirmed their dedication to working together for sustainable urban development, architectural innovation, and enhancing services for the residents of Islamabad.

