World Print 2024-09-19

IIOJK votes after special status scrapped

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) voted Wednesday in the first local elections since the cancellation of its special semi-autonomous status sparked fury in the troubled Himalayan territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Many in the disputed Muslim-majority territory of 8.7 million registered voters remain bitter over the 2019 order by the Hindu-nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose control from New Delhi.

A federally appointed governor has controlled the territory since, with the first regional assembly election in a decade viewed by many as being more about exercising their democratic rights than practical policies.

Voters queued under heavy security in the three-phased election, which is being staggered geographically due to security arrangements and logistical challenges in the mountainous region.

“After 10 years we are allowed to be heard,” said Navid Para, 31, among the first to vote in the cool morning mountain air of Pulwama, near the main city of Srinagar.

“I want my voice represented.”

About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region battling a 35-year freedom struggle in which tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have been killed, including dozens this year.

Modi urged people to vote in “large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy”.

Top electoral officer P.K. Pole reported “peaceful and incident-free” polling, with long queues suggesting “a high turnout”.

“All the politics revolves around the dispute,” said trader Navin Kotwal, 73, from Doda in Jammu district.

“All I care about is that we want to be governed by educated representatives who can solve our problems.”

Farmer Ahmadullah Bhat, 47, said he had voted “to have our own government”, saying he was worried common land was being taken under the rule of federal authorities.

