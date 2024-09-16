APL, CDA collaborate on tree- plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) held a tree plantation drive in Islamabad on Friday.

The successful collaboration was held at the Green Belt on Club Road as part of ongoing efforts by APL and CDA to propagate a greener and sustainable future. Senior Management of APL; Director-General, Environment; Member Environment; and Senior Officials of CDA attended the event, and took the opportunity to plant more trees in the Green Belt to reiterate their commitment for an environmentally sustainable future.

