AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-15

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of lawmakers belonging to the ruling alliance, and also took them into confidence on the “constitutional amendments package”.

The senators and members National Assembly of the coalition parties assured their full support in the parliament for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment aimed at increasing the retirement age limit of the superior courts’ judges.

During the meeting, the sources said, the Prime Minister directed members of the Senate and the National Assembly to ensure their presence in Islamabad today (Sunday), as both the houses of the parliament will meet on Sunday for passage of the package.

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

The Prime Minister also told the meeting that Parliament is the supreme institution and it has the right to do legislation.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the government’s team meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The sources said that the ministers also shared the JUI-F’s chief “proposals” with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the government team had met the JUI-F chief and sought his party’s support for the constitutional amendment package in the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif constitutional amendments package

Comments

200 characters

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories