PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of lawmakers belonging to the ruling alliance, and also took them into confidence on the “constitutional amendments package”.

The senators and members National Assembly of the coalition parties assured their full support in the parliament for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment aimed at increasing the retirement age limit of the superior courts’ judges.

During the meeting, the sources said, the Prime Minister directed members of the Senate and the National Assembly to ensure their presence in Islamabad today (Sunday), as both the houses of the parliament will meet on Sunday for passage of the package.

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

The Prime Minister also told the meeting that Parliament is the supreme institution and it has the right to do legislation.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the government’s team meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The sources said that the ministers also shared the JUI-F’s chief “proposals” with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the government team had met the JUI-F chief and sought his party’s support for the constitutional amendment package in the Parliament.

