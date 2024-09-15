AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
150 entrepreneurs take part in ‘Int’l Fair for Trade in Services’ in Beijing

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: More than 2,000 companies from 107 countries around the globe are participating in the International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, while from Pakistan 150 entrepreneurs are also included in this grand event.

In a virtual address at the opening session of this Expo, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is an ample scope for investment in agriculture, livestock, food processing and minerals sectors in Pakistan. He added that this country has the second largest coal reserves.

Aleem Khan appreciated the participation of Pakistani companies in a large number in Beijing and said that the eternal history of friendship between China and Pakistan is getting stronger with time. He indicated that under CPEC, Transport, Infrastructure, Energy and Communication in Pakistan has been developed visibly and there has been a significant improvement in these sectors.

Aleem Khan said in his address that Pakistani companies are getting opportunities to increase business-to-business activities from China while to establish or shift industries in Pakistan as compared to North America and Europe is low cost up to 70 percent lesser. In his virtual address to the International Trade Fair, Aleem Khan lauded the efforts of the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing for huge representation of Pakistan in this global conference.

Aleem Khan said that this international event will be an excellent opportunity and positive step for investment with great expectations. He said that Pakistan will ensure all possible support for investment from China and for this purpose should benefit from the best opportunities like Special Economic Zones, Export Processing Zones and Gwadar Free Zones. Aleem Khan said that after the Prime Minister’s visit to China in June, there has been a breakthrough for bilateral investment and business development in Pakistan which will be carried forward in a positive manner, as well.

