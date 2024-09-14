FIA probing a ‘threatening post’?

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry in connection with “a threatening post” published on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said that the FIA had constituted a four-member team, headed by senior officers from the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA, to investigate the controversial post. The team visited Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently incarcerated, to probe Khan.

However, the PTI founder refused to appear before the FIA Cyber Crime team. He also declined to cooperate without the presence of his legal team or lawyers.

The FIA team left Adiala Jail without conducting any investigation. The team was led by Deputy Director Cyber Crime Ayaz Khan

They said that the inquiry started from a post shared on Khan’s account, which contained “inflammatory remarks” against key government officials and institutions. The post was seen as “inciting public unrest” and calling for a nationwide movement.

