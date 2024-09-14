AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

FIA probing a ‘threatening post’?

Fazal Sher Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry in connection with “a threatening post” published on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said that the FIA had constituted a four-member team, headed by senior officers from the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA, to investigate the controversial post. The team visited Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently incarcerated, to probe Khan.

However, the PTI founder refused to appear before the FIA Cyber Crime team. He also declined to cooperate without the presence of his legal team or lawyers.

The FIA team left Adiala Jail without conducting any investigation. The team was led by Deputy Director Cyber Crime Ayaz Khan

They said that the inquiry started from a post shared on Khan’s account, which contained “inflammatory remarks” against key government officials and institutions. The post was seen as “inciting public unrest” and calling for a nationwide movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail FIA Cyber Crime Wing PTI lawyers PTI founder X formerly Twitter

Comments

200 characters

FIA probing a ‘threatening post’?

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories