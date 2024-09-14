AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

Askari Tower attack case: Pre-arrest bail of Omar, Asad & others extended till Oct 08

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended pre-arrest bail of leader of opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, former federal minister Asad Umar and others in Askari Tower attack case till October 08.

The court allowed on time exemption from personal appearance to Asad Umar as he did not appear due to illness.

Omar Ayub talking to journalist outside the court demanded an investigation into the arrests of the PTI parliamentarians from the parliament.

He urged the Prime Minister and the Army Chief to hold an inquiry to determine who was responsible.

He said the arrest of the opposition members within the parliament house was a bigger tragedy than May 9 protests.

Omar said he studied in the Lahore and was unaware of what Jinnah House was. He claimed that the public put an end to the May 9 story in general elections on February 8.

