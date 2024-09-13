FIA forms JIT to probe Toshakhana-II case against IK, spouse

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The FIA sources said the agency had summoned Khan on September 16 for investigation. If the jail authorities failed to produce Khan before the FIA, the JIT will go to Adiala jail for probing PTI’s founding chairman.

They said the agency had obtained the record of the case from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the official of anti-graft body also briefed the JIT members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Accountability Court, on September 9, transferred Toshakhana-II reference against Khan and his wife to Special Judge Central as the case following the restoration of amendment NAB Ordinance 1999 by the Supreme Court, does not fall under the ambit of the NAB.

