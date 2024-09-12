KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,950 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,525 tonnes of import cargo and 84,425 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 74,525 tonnes comprised of 68,000 tonnes of containerised cargo and 6,525 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 84,425 tonnes comprised of 42,645 tonnes of containerised cargo; 100 tonnes of bulk cargo; 36,388 tonnes of clinkers; 2,992 tonnes of rice and 2300 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There are three ships berthed at Karachi Port namely Stena Convoy, Pacific Tulip and Howes Joanna with clinkers, tankers and general cargo.

Seven ships have sailed from Karachi Port namely M. T. Sargodha, M. T. Mardan, Beira, Atlantic Ibis, Velance, Devbulk and Addison.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 277,674 tonnes comprising of 200,007 tonnes of import cargo and 77,667 tonnes of export cargo including 7779 loaded and empty containers (3992 TEUs imports and 3787 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 200,007 tonnes includes 67,864 tonnes of containerised cargo; 29,408 tonnes of coal; 54,761 tonnes of LNG, 8,820 tonnes of chemicals; 8,102 tonnes of palm oil; 3104 tonnes of canola oil; 3104 canola seed and 1500 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 77,667 tonnes includes 64,379 tonnes of containerised cargo; 12,456 tonnes of cement and832 tonnes of bitumen.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships HPV vision , New Levant, CIHE Anzi, Marathopolis and CMA CGM La Scala carrying fertilizer, PEAS, palm oil, mogas, LPG, LNG, coal and container are expected to take berthat FAP, LCT, FOCTO, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on 11TH September. Another container ship ‘One Recommendation’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 12th September 2024.

