AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024
US stocks mostly lower after inflation data

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 07:17pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly fell early Wednesday following inflation data that showed overall progress but which indicated continued pricing pressure in some areas.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2 percent at 40,255.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 5,460.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index was flat at 17,024.39.

The consumer price index slowed to 2.5 percent in August from a year ago, down from 2.9 percent in July and the lowest annual figure since February 2021.

Wall Street slips in lead up to inflation data

However, a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs rose by a larger-than-expected 0.3 percent from a month earlier.

While investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this month, markets have been unsure of how big the cut will be.

Following Wednesday’s inflation data, futures markets showed a jump in expectations for the smaller 0.25 percent cut instead of a half-point cut.

Among individual companies, Trump Media & Technology Group plunged 15.2 percent following a presidential debate in which some observers pegged Vice President Kamala Harris the winner over former president Donald Trump.

