Print 2024-09-11

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (Number of judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the National Assembly to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 23.

MNA Danyal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) presented the amendment bill to the Supreme Court Act of 1997 in the National Assembly. The bill proposes increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 23. The amendment aims at addressing the backlog of cases by increasing the number of judges.

The Speaker referred the bill to the concerned Standing Committee of the House for further deliberation.

Bill seeking increase in number of SC judges tabled in Senate

The government did not object to the bill; however, senior opposition member Mahmood Khan Achakzai raised concerns about the bill and pointed out a quorum issue in the Assembly. The Speaker asked for counting. After counts the heads, the house was in order.

If the Parliament approves the bill related to the increase in the number of judges of the Supreme Court, then the government may get benefit on hearing of its review petition of full bench (23) of the Supreme Court on reserve seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the apex court’s verdict of July 12 granting reserved seats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

There is a need of simple majority of the House for the passage of “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, of MNA Danyal Chaudhry of PML-N.

According to clause 2 of “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, available with this correspondent, “The number of Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan other than the Chief Justice shall be twenty-two (22).”

According to statement and objects and reasons of the bill, “increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan is important because the Supreme Court of Pakistan, like many other courts, deals with a significant backlog of cases. An increase in the number of judges can help in addressing the backlog more efficiently, ensuring that cases are heard and decided in a timely manner. Delayed justice often leads to a denial of justice. By increasing the number of judges, the Supreme Court can expedite the legal process, ensuring that justice is served more promptly.”

“More judges mean that the court can handle more cases simultaneously, reducing waiting times and making justice more accessible to all citizens, regardless of their location or status.”

MNA Nuzhat Sadiq of PML-N also introduced, “The Pakistan Environment Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024”. The speaker referred the bill to the concerned Standing Committee of the House for further deliberation.

Syed Naveed Qamar also introduced amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The speaker referred it to relevant Standing Committee for discussion.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik told the National Assembly that the government is committed to promote Islamic banking in the country.

In a response to a Calling Attention Notice, the minister said new Sharia-compliant certificates worth 50 billion rupees will be launched this month.

Responding to another Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that no proposal is under consideration for the closure or winding up of the Utility Stores Corporation.

He said “we are only talking about restructuring the organisation.” He said that however, Public Works Department (PWD) had been winded up. He said the government will establish Pakistan Infrastructure Development Authority. He said the rights of employees would be protected. They also passed two resolutions during the session.

The first resolution, moved by Muhammad Moin Amir Pirzada, recommended that the government should provide medical, mobile and motorcycle insurance to motorcyclists like riders of Foodpanda and Bykea etc, who deliver food and daily use items, through State Life Insurance and in this regard all expenses should be borne by the Government of Pakistan.

The second resolution, moved by Syed Rafiullah, said the government should take immediate steps to enhance national sports programmes by substantially increasing funds for athletes’ development and competitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

