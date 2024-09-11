Minister hosts networking dinner ahead of IMSEC

KARACHI: The International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition & Conference Pakistan 2024 (IMSEC 2024) is scheduled to commence from September 12 in Islamabad and conclude on September 14, in Karachi.

It is a premier gathering designed to propel Pakistan’s maritime economy into the future promoting global and regional partnerships and facilitating investments.

Organised under the management of Ministry of Maritime Affairs the event features an investor conference and an international exhibition.

The IMSEC aims to foster interaction and collaboration among Pakistani and international maritime companies, policymakers, investors and all other stakeholders.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a networking dinner ahead of commencement of IMSEC 2024 at Port House in Karachi. The consuls general of United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and other dignitaries attended the dinner.

