AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,365 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,915 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,073 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-11

China’s yuan dips on firmer dollar

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan eased slightly against the firmer dollar on Tuesday, but losses were capped by better-than-expected export data.

China’s exports - one of the few bright spots in the sputtering economy - beat forecasts in August, expanding by 8.7% year-on-year by value, the strongest pace in 17 months, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports, however, missed forecasts and grew just 0.5%. That follows lower-than-expected inflation data published on Monday, highlighting still weak domestic demand.

By 0352 GMT, the yuan was 0.05% lower at 7.1179 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.1170 to 7.1258.

“China’s economy continues to show diverging trends with weak domestic demand and strong export competitiveness, both reflecting the domestic deflationary pressure,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan dips on firmer dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories