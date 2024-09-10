BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-10

CDA launches operation against illegal constructions

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Sep, 2024 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Monday, launched a large-scale operation on illegal constructions in Sector I-15, Islamabad.

The action was taken under the directives of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, with the support of the district administration and Islamabad Police.

During the operation, the CDA Enforcement Directorate demolished 17 rooms, six kitchens, four bathrooms, seven boundary walls, three standalone walls, three gates, and four cattle enclosures using heavy machinery. This led to the recovery of a significant portion of government land that had been illegally occupied.

