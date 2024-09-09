SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Moday held a full court reference to mark the beginning of the new judicial year, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa addressed the full court reference, stating that it was decided to maintain transparency by airing live hearings for matters of public importance.

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

The Chief Justice stated that the public can see the Supreme Court’s work because of the cases’ live coverage.

Earlier, the Supreme Court released its Second Quarterly Report – 17th December, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 – wherein, brief summary of important cases, decided during this period, was provided.

The report said that in the “Promotion to a Selection Post” case, the apex court held that in promotion to a selection post, seniority and merit have to be considered, whereas, a non-selection post is to be filled on the basis of seniority-cum-fitness. Hence, a selection post is not to be filled on the basis of seniority alone.

The cases decided during this period include Accountability of Judges to continue despite resignation or retirement; Action taken by the Supreme Judicial Council by denying a fair trial; Advisory Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court invoked by the President with regard to the trial of Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto; Conviction of General Pervez Musharraf (retd); Lifetime disqualification of Parliamentarians in interpreting Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution; Consent of a wife held to be vital for Khula under Muslim family law; Framing of Charge is Foundational in a Trial.