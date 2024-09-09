Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

  • CJP Qazi Faez Isa says matters of public importance to be aired live to maintain transparency
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2024 06:35pm

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Moday held a full court reference to mark the beginning of the new judicial year, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa addressed the full court reference, stating that it was decided to maintain transparency by airing live hearings for matters of public importance.

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

The Chief Justice stated that the public can see the Supreme Court’s work because of the cases’ live coverage.

Earlier, the Supreme Court released its Second Quarterly Report – 17th December, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 – wherein, brief summary of important cases, decided during this period, was provided.

The report said that in the “Promotion to a Selection Post” case, the apex court held that in promotion to a selection post, seniority and merit have to be considered, whereas, a non-selection post is to be filled on the basis of seniority-cum-fitness. Hence, a selection post is not to be filled on the basis of seniority alone.

IK moves IHC against possible military custody

The cases decided during this period include Accountability of Judges to continue despite resignation or retirement; Action taken by the Supreme Judicial Council by denying a fair trial; Advisory Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court invoked by the President with regard to the trial of Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto; Conviction of General Pervez Musharraf (retd); Lifetime disqualification of Parliamentarians in interpreting Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution; Consent of a wife held to be vital for Khula under Muslim family law; Framing of Charge is Foundational in a Trial.

Supreme Court (SC) SC judges Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa number of judges in Supreme Court

Comments

200 characters

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 sheds 283 points in another range-bound session

NAB withdraws Toshakhana reference against Imran, Bushra Bibi

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

Sale of Dawood Lawrencepur’s subsidiary cancelled as Artistic Milliners ‘decides not to proceed’

Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

Politics in sport diagnosed as Pakistan cricket’s problem

Read more stories