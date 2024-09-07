Ponzi schemes: NAB Lahore distributes Rs1.86bn among 300 affectees

LAHORE: Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh held a monthly Open Court at the NAB Lahore Bureau where more than 300 victims of Ponzi schemes and the housing sector participated.

According to the details, a monthly open court was held under the chairmanship of DG NAB Lahore in which victims of Khyaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Professional Cooperative Housing Society, Bin Alam Housing Society, Gold Homes, Palm Vista Housing, Omega Housing Projects, Imperial Smart City, Al-Haram City, Grand Avenue Housing, UBL Cooperative Housing and Theme Park View City participated for redressal. In addition, victims of Ponzi schemes including Solar Panel Scam, Prime Zone LPG Scam, ForU Real Traders and the famous Double Shah Scam participated.

Addressing the victims of Khyaban-e-Amin Housing Society, the DG NAB Lahore stated that due to NAB’s recent actions, the administration has adjusted the claims of 394 out of 600 victims, which is being verified by the NAB however, the NAB is regularly monitoring the construction work of Khyaban-e-Amin Society and the status of redressal of victims’ grievances. The DG NAB stated that the victims who are receiving the offer of plots and flats from the administration should take immediate possession, however, in case all the claims of the victims are not adjusted by concerned authorities, the NAB Lahore team has been ordered to recover more than the original amounts of the claims.

Addressing the victims of the Professional Cooperative Housing Society, he said that due to NAB Lahore’s efforts, 130 kanals of land has been recovered and handed over to the society's current management. At the insistence of the victims, the DG NAB also issued instructions to the relevant investigation team to keep the victims regularly informed of all the progress made with the society management.

Addressing the victims of Bin Alam Housing, he further mentioned that the society owners were released on bail by the judiciary after spending 4 years in jail, however, 2 accused have been declared absconders and the trial is underway in the Accountability Court Lahore on the NAB Reference.

Victims of Gold Homes complained that the administration had collected millions of rupees from hundreds of victims in the name of constructing 3 marla double-story houses. DG NAB Lahore urged the victims to submit their claims to NAB Lahore immediately for further action so that investigations against the accused could be initiated.

Addressing the victims of Palm Vista Housing, the DG NAB said that NAB Lahore is completing the ongoing investigation against the said administration and will soon file a Reference in the Accountability Court in this regard and in this regard, the process of issuing Red warrants for all the absconding accused will be initiated. He further said that NAB Lahore has also requested NAB Headquarters for permission to challenge the court order to unfreeze the assets of the accused.

The victims of the Al Haram City case were told that NAB has referred the case to the LDA for further action due to the non-inclusion of 100 victims or Rs 500 million in the case against the administration of the said society. However, he explained the NAB law, saying that NAB is authorized to take action only on evidence of corruption involving at least 100 victims or Rs 500 million in any scandal.

Addressing the victims of Grand Avenue Housing, he said that efforts are underway to sell the properties of the accused, however, the amount received from the sale of the said properties will be distributed among the victims. Orders were issued to send the complaints of the victims against the UBL Cooperative Housing Society to the Registrar Cooperative for redressal.

Addressing the applicants of the ForU Real Traders scam among the victims of Ponzi Scams, DG NAB said that NAB Lahore got received 700 claims involving 530 million. He advised that other than registered companies and Banks noone can collect funds from general public.

Talking about low-cost solar panels scam, the affectees informed that they invested hefty amounts in solar scam and the accused fled away grabbing all investments, in response DG advised the affectees to submit maximum claims in said scam.

Addressing the Ponzi scheme victims of the ForU Real Traders, DG NAB-L disclosed that 700 victims had filed their claims worth Rs530 million. He reminded the public that only registered companies and banks are authorised to collect money from public.

The victims of Prime Zone LPG scam were informed that two chief accused recently been arrested which was met with satisfaction by the victims. Additionally, the solar panel scam victims were advised to file their claims promplty to expedite the investigation.

The DG NAB also highlighted that NAB Lahore is distributing Rs 1.3 billion to Eden affectees as third installment however, Rs 560 million in the Pak-Arab housing scam. He warned the public to stay vigilant against Ponzi schemes and illegal housing societies, reiterating NAB’s commitment to taking robust action against fraudulent activities.

The DG NAB further mentioned that under the clear instructions of NAB Chairman Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed (retd), all efforts are being made to ensure that general public losses are compensated. The victims expressed full confidence in the efforts and actions of DG NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh.

