Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Challenging practice of two-finger test: LHC issues notices to federal & provincial govts

Recorder Report Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 08:08am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments for September 11 on a petition challenging the practice of two-finger test of female victims of sexual assault at hospitals despite a ban.

The bench also summoned the Secretary of Specialized Healthcare Punjab and police officials at the next hearing.

Chief Justice Aliya Neelum heading the bench observed that the matter was of significant importance, and its decision will have a profound impact on the criminal justice system.

Petitioner Salman Tahir through his counsel Mian Dawood pleaded that Millat Park police registered a case against him on the charge of criminally assaulting a ten-year-old girl. He said Dr Aliza Gill from Services Hospital issued a bogus and illegal medical certificate, including the two-finger test of the victim.

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department during the last hearing had informed the court that the female doctor had been terminated for performing a two-finger test of the minor victim.

