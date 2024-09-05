Mengal rejects govt’s request to withdraw resignation

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal(BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday rejected the government’s request to withdraw his resignation as member of the National Assembly “in best national interest”, which he tendered a day earlier in protest against the “worsening” situation in Balochistan.

A committee of the ruling coalition tasked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the “reservations” of the senior politicians from Balochistan met him at the Parliament Lodges and assured him that all his reservations will be addressed, requesting him to review his decision.

However, the BNP-Mengal chief refused to reverse his decision, citing the rising deprivation in Balochistan, unresolved issue of missing persons and unfair distribution of resources.

The government delegation led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, also included PML-N chief whip in the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PPP’s Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, BAP’s Khalid Magsi and Usman Badiani “I’ve no intention to withdraw my resignation…they tried to convince me, but instead, I convinced them,” Mengal told reporters after the meeting.

He said that for the last five years, he had been taking up the issues of Balochistan, particularly the issue of missing persons, unfair distribution of resources and the rising sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan.

“But they don’t understand despite the fact I have been conveying all these reservations in very simple and clear terms,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that they had requested the BNP-M chief to reconsider his decision and remain part of the Parliament, adding that they assured him that all his reservations will be addressed.

He said that all the concerns raised by the BNP-M chief will be conveyed to the prime minister as well as “relevant quarters”.

“We believe that the veteran lawmaker from Balochistan should continue his struggle within the ambit of Constitution and law,” he said. He also hoped that the senior politician will reconsider his decision and continue to be part of the Parliament.

Khalid Magsi, while talking to reporters, maintained that they had a good conversation with the BNP-P chief and hoped that it will bring “positive and good results” in coming days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced that he is quitting the parliamentary politics and also submitted his resignation to the National Assembly Secreta-riat, citing the “worsening situation” in Balochistan and also declaring no confidence in the State, the President and the Prime Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024