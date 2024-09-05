AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 144.30 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
DFML 51.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
DGKC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FCCL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FFBL 46.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
HUBC 154.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
NBP 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
OGDC 137.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.94%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TOMCL 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,357 Increased By 11.7 (0.14%)
BR30 27,084 Increased By 46.7 (0.17%)
KSE100 78,933 Increased By 85.1 (0.11%)
KSE30 25,019 Increased By 7 (0.03%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Mengal rejects govt’s request to withdraw resignation

Ali Hussain Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal(BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday rejected the government’s request to withdraw his resignation as member of the National Assembly “in best national interest”, which he tendered a day earlier in protest against the “worsening” situation in Balochistan.

A committee of the ruling coalition tasked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the “reservations” of the senior politicians from Balochistan met him at the Parliament Lodges and assured him that all his reservations will be addressed, requesting him to review his decision.

However, the BNP-Mengal chief refused to reverse his decision, citing the rising deprivation in Balochistan, unresolved issue of missing persons and unfair distribution of resources.

The government delegation led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, also included PML-N chief whip in the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PPP’s Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, BAP’s Khalid Magsi and Usman Badiani “I’ve no intention to withdraw my resignation…they tried to convince me, but instead, I convinced them,” Mengal told reporters after the meeting.

He said that for the last five years, he had been taking up the issues of Balochistan, particularly the issue of missing persons, unfair distribution of resources and the rising sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan.

“But they don’t understand despite the fact I have been conveying all these reservations in very simple and clear terms,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that they had requested the BNP-M chief to reconsider his decision and remain part of the Parliament, adding that they assured him that all his reservations will be addressed.

He said that all the concerns raised by the BNP-M chief will be conveyed to the prime minister as well as “relevant quarters”.

“We believe that the veteran lawmaker from Balochistan should continue his struggle within the ambit of Constitution and law,” he said. He also hoped that the senior politician will reconsider his decision and continue to be part of the Parliament.

Khalid Magsi, while talking to reporters, maintained that they had a good conversation with the BNP-P chief and hoped that it will bring “positive and good results” in coming days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced that he is quitting the parliamentary politics and also submitted his resignation to the National Assembly Secreta-riat, citing the “worsening situation” in Balochistan and also declaring no confidence in the State, the President and the Prime Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan Rana Sanaullah PMLN BNPM PM Shehbaz Sharif Sardar Akhtar Mengal NA seat MNA resign Balochistan situation Akhtar Mengal resignation

Comments

200 characters

Mengal rejects govt’s request to withdraw resignation

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories