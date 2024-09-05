SSGC to host National Defence and Air Force Days Cycle Race on Sunday

KARACHI: Under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will be organizing National Defence and Air Force Days Cycle Race from Karachi to Hyderabad on Sunday, September 08, 2024.

This mega competition will be contested by both Elites and Amateur men cyclists whereas an open cycle race for Elite women will also be held. The Elites shall be representing all affiliated units of PCF and shall be arriving in Karachi on September 7, 2024.

The race will feature top cyclists from across the country, highlighting the growing popularity and competitive spirit of cycling in the country specially after SSGC’s cyclist Ali Ilyas created history by securing two gold medals for Pakistan in recently concluded Asian Cycling Championship held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This mega event cycle race is being organized to demonstrate the greater spirit of solidarity with our armed forces and to pay rich tributes to our beloved martyrs. It will kick off from SSGC’s head office at 09:00 am and will conclude at Hyderabad Toll Plaza.

The event will also mark the presence of PCF’s President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah along with other officials. Secretary SSGC Sports Board, Asif Ansari has been nominated as Chairman Organizing Committee by PCF whereas, SSGC’s Sardar Nazakat Ali will be the Organizing Secretary.

