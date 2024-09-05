The challenge of power theft

The recent directive by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a nationwide crackdown on electricity theft is a commendable initiative to curb the illegal use of electricity, which significantly burdens our already strained power sector.

However, it is disheartening to see that while the government is passing such orders, it has yet to demonstrate the same urgency in the legislative domain.

Former President Dr Arif Alvi’s issuance of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, making electricity theft a cognizable offense, was a step in the right direction.

Yet, this ordinance has reached its expiry and has been extended twice, relying solely on the executive order under Article 89 of the Constitution. For this vital law to remain in effect, it needs to be approved by Parliament.

The inconsistency between the government’s actions on the ground and its legislative commitment raises serious concerns. If the government is serious about ending electricity theft and ensuring that our power infrastructure is not exploited by a few at the expense of many, it must prioritize passing this ordinance through Parliament.

I urge Prime Minister to treat this is as a top priority for public’s interest and ensure this ordinance becomes a permanent law, reflecting the seriousness of the government’s stance against electricity theft.

Mobashir Sandila (Karachi)

