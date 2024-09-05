AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,346 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,037 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,848 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,012 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-05

The challenge of power theft

Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

The recent directive by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a nationwide crackdown on electricity theft is a commendable initiative to curb the illegal use of electricity, which significantly burdens our already strained power sector.

However, it is disheartening to see that while the government is passing such orders, it has yet to demonstrate the same urgency in the legislative domain.

Former President Dr Arif Alvi’s issuance of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, making electricity theft a cognizable offense, was a step in the right direction.

Yet, this ordinance has reached its expiry and has been extended twice, relying solely on the executive order under Article 89 of the Constitution. For this vital law to remain in effect, it needs to be approved by Parliament.

The inconsistency between the government’s actions on the ground and its legislative commitment raises serious concerns. If the government is serious about ending electricity theft and ensuring that our power infrastructure is not exploited by a few at the expense of many, it must prioritize passing this ordinance through Parliament.

I urge Prime Minister to treat this is as a top priority for public’s interest and ensure this ordinance becomes a permanent law, reflecting the seriousness of the government’s stance against electricity theft.

Mobashir Sandila (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity power sector power theft anti power theft drives

Comments

200 characters

The challenge of power theft

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

IK warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories